Sanya Malhotra is a Madhuri Dixit fan and this video is a proof

Sanya Malhotra rose to fame through her acting in the superhit Aamir Khan film Dangal. But it's not just acting for which she is famous for. Later, she was seen delivering amazing performances in films like Patakhaa, Badhaai Ho and Photograph. If you scroll down her social media account, you will find tons of videos of the actress dancing on the popular song. Not many know but the actress is a trained ballet and contemporary dancer.

The Dangal star recently shared a video on her Instagram account in which she can be seen dancing to Madhuri Dixit’s iconic song ‘Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar’ from the film Sailaab.You will be mesmerized after looking at the actress matching the steps of the actress. Wearing a bright yellow top and a pair of blue denims, Sanya captioned the video as, “Humkoo aaj Kal hai intezaar.....Dance karne ka because I haven’t danced in a while and I miss it.”

On the professional front, Sanya will next be seen essaying the role of Shakuntala Devi's daughter in "Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer." She shared her first look from the film on social media with a caption, "Super excited to play Anupama Banerji in #ShakuntalaDevi Already in love with my look in the film."

Talking about the film, Vidya Balan will be seen playing the titular protagonist Shakuntala Devi, the mathematical wizard, who was known for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations. Directed by Anu Menon, "Shakuntala Devi - Human-Computer" is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment.

