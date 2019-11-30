Sanjay Dutt makes Rishi and Neetu Kapoor happy as he pays them a visit, actors click selfies

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sanjay Dutt makes Rishi and Neetu Kapoor happy as he pays them a visit

Veteran Bollywood actors Rishi and Neetu Kapoor have always been wonderful hosts to their friends from the industry. When the 102 Not Out actor returned from New York, many of his friends visited him and asked for his health. On Saturday, Neetu shared another set of photos when actor Sanjay Dutt can be seen paying them a visit. There is no denying that Neetu is very active on social media and shares her special moments with her fans. She posted selfies with Sanjay Dutt and Raj Bansal and expresses her happiness on their visit.

Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Feels great when friends come over to just say How much they love you How much they missed you.”

Earlier in September when Rishi made his return after completing his treatment in New York, veteran actors and his friends Jetendra, Rakesh Roshan and brother Randhir Kapoor visited him. The actors bonded on memories and drinks and Rishi also shared the moments with his fans. He wrote, “Thank you for the warm welcome!”

Thank you for the warm welcome! pic.twitter.com/s8CSP0zlqm — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 19, 2019

While Neetu Kapoor keeps sharing special moments they share with their friends, Rishi Kapoor takes his fans down the memory lane every now and then by sharing throwback photos. Recently, he shared a childhood photo featuring Boney Kapoor and actor Anil Kapoor and called it the ‘original coca cola advertisement’. He wrote, “Original Coca Cola advertisement. Boney Kapoor,Aditya Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor,Tutu Sharma and that cute brat Anil Kapoor (photo courtesy Khalid Mohammed).”

Original “Coca Cola” advertisement. Boney Kapoor,Aditya Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor,Tutu Sharma and that cute brat Anil Kapoor( photo courtesy Khalid Mohammed) pic.twitter.com/RXIEUxCAlp — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 13, 2019

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor will be next seen in The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi. The trailer of the same has been released on YouTube. Watch it here-

