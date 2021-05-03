Sanjay Dutt remembers mother Nargis on her death anniversary; 'Not a day goes by when I don't miss you Ma'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJAY DUTT Sanjay Dutt remembers mother Nargis on her death anniversary

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt remembered his mother-legendary actress Nargis Dutt on her 40th death anniversary. The actor lost her mother in 1981. On the occasion, the actor on Monday posted a throwback black-and-white picture from his childhood. Taking to his Instagram, the actor posted a monochromatic picture of himself with Nargis, where the late actor is seen embracing a young Sanjay in her arms. The picture shows the mother-son duo flashing their million dollar smiles. Posting the picture, he said he misses his 'Ma' every day.

"Not a day goes by when I don't miss you Ma!" he captioned the picture.

Take a look:

Sanjay's sister Priya Dutt also shared a picture from the siblings' childhood and remembered Nargis. In the post, the late actress was seen seated, surrounded by her children.

"Mother's hug lasts long after she lets go...Mom it's has lasted us 40 years #motherlove. Our love for you is forever," she said, sharing the picture.

Earlier, Sanjay Dutt remembered his parents, on their 63rd wedding anniversary. On this special occasion, the actor shared a throwback black-and-white picture of the couple. Sanjay was all-praise about their companionship. He wrote that Nargis and father Sunil Dutt have taught him the real meaning of love.

Also Read: Raveena Tandon misses 90's shoot days as she shares vintage pics with Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan

Meanwhile, Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The actress underwent the treatment of the disease in New York back then. Sunil Dutt and their children had flown to the USA where she was admitted to Memorial Sloan–Kettering Cancer Center in for treatment, back then. Post her treatment, she returned to India but her condition deteriorated. She went into a coma and later died on May 3 in 1981.