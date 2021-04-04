Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVEENA TANDON Raveena Tandon misses 90's shoot days as she shares vintage pics with Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is missing the 90s shooting style when the entire unit used to travel together in a bus like one family. Raveena said that these days everyone has their own vanity vans.

Raveena shared throwback photographs from the sets of her 1993 film Kshatriya and 1994 film Imtihaan on Instagram with her co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, late singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and late choreographer Saroj Khan.

Sharing the vintage picture, the actress wrote,"Some throwback pics from the early 90s, Saif and I clowning around during imtihaan shoot, #kshatriya shoot with Saroj ji, Sanju, sunny and Divya, with meeting the legendary #nusratfatehalikhan saab, used to travel in the bus to locations in Europe, all of us together would play Antakshari in the bus, the whole unit, from spot to camera crew, artistes all, in one big bus, one happy family, doesnt happen anymore... Now everyone has their own vanity vans."

In the first picture, Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol can be seen chatting and laughing with late Saroj Khan in a bus and having a good time along with the crew of the film. In another photo Raveena and Saif Ali Khan are all smiles as they get clicked. The third picture shows Raveena with legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The final picture showed her with Sanjay, Sunny and the late Divya Bharti.

The post was bombarded with love by her fans, followers and well wishers. Actor Ranveer Singh was all hearts for the picture.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Raveen was last seen in the 2017 release 'Shab' and 'Maatr.' Apart from that she was also seen judging Nach Baliye 9 along with choreographer-director Ahmed Khan. Next up, she has Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 inline which will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages. The much-awaited film also features superstar Yash and Sanjay Dutt.

-with IANS inputs