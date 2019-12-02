Sanjay Dutt's latest picture with Neetu & Rishi Kapoor has fan worried over his health

Social media is a boon for all Bollywood lovers. It give the fans an insight into the secretly kept lives of the B-town actors, who otherwise can only be seen on the big screen. One such very private star is the 'Sanju' of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt. Though he is present on social media, he hardly posts any pictures and videos other than related to his movies or work. Owing to his controversial life as well as the charisma of his personality, his fans are always on a lookout for any updates on the 'Kalank' actor.

But thanks to Neetu Kapoor, the yesteryear actress and wife of actor Rishi Kapoor, who shared an image on Instagram along with her husband Rishi Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt; the fans got an update on the actor. The image has been going viral online with fans concerned over Sanjay Dutt's health.

The image shows Neetu, Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt along with a friend sitting arm in arm posing for the picture. Sanjay, sitting with Rishi Kapoor to his left and Neetu to his right is visibly looking weaker with his eyes shut in the image. Neetu, captioning the image wrote, Sharing the picture, Neetu wrote, "Feels great when friends come over to just say How much they love you How much they missed you."

Check out the picture below:

Since the time Neetu posted the picture, fans have been commenting on the picture asking about Baba's health. One user commented, "Dam. I hope Sanjay is ok?", Other wrote "Omg Sanjay!!!", "Sanjubaba take care of your health," and much more.

Sanjay Dutt was last seen with Rishi Kapoor in Agneepath. He had shown interest in working with the actor again in a project called Pandit Gali Ka Ali.. He said, "It is too early to talk about the film now because Rishi sir has just returned to India. I have been talking to him continuously for a few months. I am waiting to see him again at work."

Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing Ahmad Shah Abdali in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat along with Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The movie is all set to release on 6th December 2019. Rishi Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen in The Body with Emraan Hashmi which will release on 13th December 2019.

Whether Sanjay was merely not ready for the picture and clicked at a bad time, or he's been facing health issues is a question that still remains unanswered. We hope he's doing well!