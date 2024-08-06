Sanjay Dutt dropped from Son of Sardaar 2? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Sanjay Dutt played one of the lead roles in Son of Sardar (2012)

After 12 years of theatrical release, the team of Son of Sardar is all set to entertain people again. In the first film, released in 2012, it was Ajay Devgn vs Sanjay Dutt, who were seen battling it out. However, there may be a change in the lead cast as a report by Mid-Day Sanjay Dutt might be replaced in Son of Sardar 2. The report suggests that Ravi Kishan has replaced Dutt in the second edition.

Why Sanjay Dutt is dropped?

Sanjay Dutt has been dropped from Son of Sardar 2 due to his visa issue. The film is being shot in Scotland and his visa has been rejected due to his arrest in 1993. ''Ever since his arrest in 1993, while Sanju has travelled to the US, he has applied for a UK visa multiple times, but never got one. The Son of Sardaar 2 shoot would have been his first trip to the UK. However, after Ajay’s team found out that the senior actor’s visa request had been rejected, they replaced him with Ravi Kishan,'' Mid-Day reported quoting a source.

The source further revealed that Dutt's Housefull 5 can also be impacted due to the visa issue as the film is set to be filmed in London in September. Talking about the replacement for Sanjay, the source added, ''Sajid has chosen a wiser route. While the shooting with the cast begins in London, all of Sanju’s portions will be filmed in Mumbai. So, there are no issues on that front.''

What happened in 1993?

Sanjay Dutt was arrested in 1993 under TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act) and was convicted later for possession of illegal weapons. He was sentenced to five years in prison. He finally completed his jail term in 2016.

