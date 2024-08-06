Varun Dhawan enjoys Govinda, Karisma Kapoor's Raja Babu in theatres, gives Insta sneak peeks

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan is the younger son of filmmaker David Dhawan.

Raja Babu, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead, is re-released in cinemas. Like every fan, Varun Dhawan was recently spotted enjoying the screening and gave a sneak peek on his Instagram handle. The Badlapur actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of clips from the film in the Stories section. The first Story begins with a scene from the film wherein Govinda can be seen wearing a Navy uniform for a photoshoot and flaunting his sunglasses.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMVarun Dhawan's latest Instagram Stories.

The next one features Govinda shaking a leg on a popular dance number, Pak Chik Pak Raja Babu' with his co-star Shakti Kapoor. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Govinda back in cinemas #RAJABABU." He also posted Karisma Kapoor's glimpse from the song 'Mera Dil Na Todo'. Varun tagged the actress.

About Raja Babu

Helmed by David Dhawan, the 1994 film also starred late actor Kader Khan, Aruna Irani, and Shakti Kapoor in crucial roles. The story revolves around a rich village couple who adopt an orphan boy, Raja Singh, played by Govinda. Raja Babu falls in love with a rich girl, Madhubala, aka Madhu, played by Karisma Kapoor. However, she initially rejects him due to his unrefined behaviour. Raja Babu is being screened in theaters to celebrate the Comedy Film Festival. The film festival started on August 2 and will conclude on August 14.

On the work front for Varun

Varun will be seen in Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari, written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

This is the first time that Varun Dhawan and Munal Thakur are getting to share screen space. This venture marks the fourth collaboration between Varun and David Dhawan, following the success of their previous projects like Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No 1.

Apart from this, he will also feature in the India adaptation of the American action series, Citadel.

