Ahead of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba's release, watch THESE cult Bollywood romantic thrillers on OTT

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB List of popular Bollywood romantic thrillers on OTT.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal in the lead roles, is all set to release this weekend on Netflix. The film is the sequel to the 2021 release, Haseen Dillruba, and is expected to be a complete mix of romance, mystery, thriller and crime, inciting excitement among fans. Ahead of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba's release, check out the list of popular Bollywood films available on OTT, which delves into this genre. From Shah Rukh Khan's Paheli to Aamir Khan-starrer Fanaa, watch the following romantic thrillers available on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, Disney Plus Hotstar and others.

Fanaa

The Kunal Kohli directorial stars Aamir Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. The film revolves around a visually impaired girl who falls in love with a guide, who later is revealed as a terrorist. Fanaa was released in 2006 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Merry Christmas

Starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, Merry Christmas was released in January 2024. The film revolves around Katrina's character who plans the murder of her husband and looks out for a man, who can be put to trap for the crime. The film is available on Netflix.

Paheli

Amol Palekar's directorial, Paheli, stars Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in key roles. The story of the film revolves around a newly married woman, whose husband moves for work in Rajasthan. On his return, the woman finds out that the man, who has come home is not is husband but a ghost. Paheli is available on Netflix.

Roy

The film stars Arjun Rampal, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor, and Shibani Dandekar in lead roles. Released in 2015, the film is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Ghajini

Starring Aamir Khan, Asin Tottumkal and Jiah Khan in the lead roles, the romantic thriller flick was released in 2008. It is also the first Bollywood film to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club. It is available on ZEE5.