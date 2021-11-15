Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala says no to acting, calls dating in this age a disaster

Trishala Dutt, daughter of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, has passed the idea of entering the world of Hindi cinema as she said that she is "busy building" her own legacy. Trishala, an ardent social media user, treated her fans and followers to a question and answer session on Instagram. She answered several questions related to acting career and wedding plans. A user asked her: "Do you have plans to enter into the film industry to carry on Sanjay Sir's legacy. She replied: "No. I'm busy building on leaving my own legacy behind."

Another user asked Trishala about her plans of getting married, to which the 33-year-old confessed that dating at this age is a disaster'. "Dating in this age is a disaster. An utmost disaster. There's always someone thinking they can do better lol. I'll get married whenever I find a proper gentleman that treats me with respect, love, and appreciation that I deserve. And of course, vice-versa. Happy wife - happy life," she said.

"Ohhhhh It's so hard lol. It's so hard. For those of you who are single in 2021, you know what I'm talking about. And for those who have been married for 5+ years, you have absolutely no idea what I'm talking about."

Earlier, she opened up about the mistakes she had made during her previous relationship. Calling her relationship 'Toxic' she said that her guy used to 'treat her like trash.' She also asserted convincing 'this guy' to be together. Trishala had also mourned her other boyfriend - whose name she never revealed, who died in July 2019.

She was also asked how she was when her mother, Richa Sharma, died. “I was 8 years old. And this December 2021 will be 25 years since she's been gone,” she said.

Also read: Trishala Dutt gets candid about her toxic relationship, says ‘This guy treated me like trash'

Trishala's verified profile has over 573K followers on the photo-sharing website. She is Sanjay Dutt's eldest child, from the late Richa Sharma. The 33-year-old is a psychotherapist in the US.

Also read: Sanjay Dutt recalls working with dad Sunil in debut film Rocky, says he was scolded for eating on sets

-with IANS inputs