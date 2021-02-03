Trishala Dutt gets candid about her toxic relationship, says ‘This guy treated me like trash'

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sanjay Dutt daughter Trishala Dutt

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt, who interacted with her Instafam revealed that she 'values' her traumatic experiences the most in her life. Trishala got candid during an Ask Me Anything session with her fans and opened up about the mistakes she made during her relationship. Calling her relationship 'Toxic' she said that her guy used to 'treat her like trash.' She also asserted convincing 'this guy' to be together.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Trishala wrote, “This guy I was ‘dating’ a few years ago & I put the word ‘Dating’ in quotes because I was basically dating myself, he never gave a sh*t lol but I had to convince this guy why it would be such a good idea to be together. I remember saying I would ‘give him a week’ to ‘think about it’. Wow! Talk about having low self esteem, talk about having no respect for myself. Talk about having zero boundaries. Talk about subconsciously hating myself.”

“Anyway, long story short he treated me like trash. Obviously. And everyday I thought ‘he's just having a bad day’ - ‘Well, he's going through a lot so it's okay’ ‘maybe tomorrow will be better’. And it never got better. It got worse,” she added.

Elaborating further, Trishala wrote “he quietly isolated me from my friends without me realizing it. Anytime I would go out, I would text him when I got home and he would send me a passive-aggressive text stating ‘oh, someone got home late’ (wink emoji) insinuating maybe I was doing something I wasn't supposed to be doing. Now, please don't come at me and say maybe he was joking around. No. Lol. I know him very well and I know his past. That was a straight up dig thrown at me,” she wrote.

Trishala said that her boyfriend would ‘treat me like sh*t. “So, I stopped hanging out with my friends to prove I'm loyal while he continued living his life and kept going out with his friends! And you know what? He treated me like sh*t regardless if I stayed home or went out lol. Damned if I do, damned if I don't. Is there a dumba** gif on this thing? Because that really deserved to be plastered on my forehead lol,” she further explained.

She also urged her fans not to feel weak, saying, “I’ve worked on myself for many years after that and did a lot of soul searching for why I stayed in that relationship when | knew better from the beginning. I owned up to my own toxic behavior which was not standing up for myself and allowing him to treat me the way he did. I chose to accept that. And shame on me. But, I've grown, learned, and here I am today. Yay.”

Take a look:

In another revelation, she also noted that growth begins with healing from trauma and people have the capacity to do far more than just heal after that. "For me personally, trauma sent me on a path I would have never found otherwise. Growth begins with healing from trauma and with that, people have the capacity to do far more than just heal. Given the right environment and mindset, again, for me personally, I can change using the trauma, the suffering and struggle that ensues as an opportunity to reflect, and search for meaning in my life to ultimately become a better version of myself."