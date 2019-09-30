Sameera Reddy shares video climbing Karnataka’s highest peak with daughter

Actress Sameera Reddy, ever since the inception of her pregnancy has been setting the standards high for all the mother-to-be. She has been on a mission to prove that pregnancy, childbirth, and motherhood cannot stop a person from achieving anything. The 35-year-old actress was in news from quite some time for her pregnancy and later gave birth to an adorable baby girl whom she named Nyra. Well now, she has amazed her fans once again through a recent video in which she opens up about scaling a mountain called Mullayanagiri Peak with her two-month-old baby strapped to her.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "Attempted climbing to Mullayanagiri Peak with Nyra strapped on! I stopped midway cos I was so out of breath ! 6300 ft high it's the tallest Peak in Karnataka! So many messages from New moms saying they are inspired to travel & I'm thrilled my travel stories are getting such a positive response! It's very easy to feel low post baby & I’m super determined to not let it get me down! for moms asking I did not express I just fed her on-demand everywhere! Less fuss and easy to travel this way!"

Ever since the birth of her baby, she has been sharing pictures and videos of the newborn. Be it announcing the name or sharing adorable posts, she has been fulfilling the mommy duties really well. Have a look at some more photos and videos from her account:

On the professional front, she was last seen in Kannada film Varadhanayaka in 2013.