Sameera Reddy's apt response to father on why she doesn't cover her white hair is reminder we all need

Of late, Sameera Reddy has been using her social media profiles to advocate body positivity. She has been sharing motivational and inspiring videos on how one should learn to love their body as it is. The actress has posted several videos where she is seen flaunting and talking about her flaws. From posting pictures of her with acne and sans makeup to talking about weight gain, the actress is trying to present her real side on social media.

Recently, the actress posted some pictures of herself with white hair and shared that her father had some questions about it. In the caption, she revealed that her father asked her why she doesn't colour them sharing that he was worried about people judging her. However, Sameera is unfazed by it.

"My dad asked me why I’m not covering my white hair. He was worried about people judging me. I answered ‘So what if they did .. Did it mean I’m old. Not pretty. Not groomed. Not appealing?’ I told him that I’m not paranoid about it like I used to be and that freedom is liberating. I used to color every 2 weeks so nobody could catch that line of white. Today I take my own sweet time and choose to color if and when I feel like," she wrote.

Continuing further, she added, "He asked me why I should be the one to change the conversation? I said why not. I know I’m not alone . The shift and acceptance only begins when old thought processes are broken. When we can just let each other be. When confidence can just find it’s way naturally and not hidden behind a mask or cover. My dad understood. As I understood his concern as a father. Everyday we learn we move forward and we find peace in small shifts. And it’s those small steps That take us to much bigger places."

Sameera, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Main Dil Tujhko Diya' with Sohail Khan, is away from films today but she is quite active on social media. The actress's debut film was not a commercial hit but she made a lot of headlines for her role in the film.

Recently, she also shared a then-and-now post to say that one should embrace the changes that come with age.

Meanwhile, the actress shifted to Goa in July 2020 with her husband, her two children and her mother-in-law. Sameera keeps sharing photos of her family on social media. Take a look:

