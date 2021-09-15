Ekta Kapoor showers praises on Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii, actress responds: 'Thank you Boss'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT, EKTA KAPOOR Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor is all praise for Kangana Ranaut and her latest release Thalaivii. Impressed with the film, Ekta took to social media to share her thoughts after watching the biopic. Based on the life of late actress and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Ekta said she was stunned by the detailing and nuanced performances of the actors who made the film possible.

Showering praises on the cast of the film, the filmmaker wrote on Instagram, "This is a post that’s coming out of an overwhelmed me. Saw Thalaivii last night and am stunned by the magnitude of scale, perfection, the detailing and the nuanced performances. Director Vijay has brought out the best in every chatacter. Arvind Swamy, Raj Arjun, Madhoo have excelled in their performances. The wizard of words Rajat Arora delivers a clap trap. The perfect ode to Jaya Lalitha."

Continuing further, she gave a special mention to Kangana Ranaut saying she perfected the role and lauded her for making it the 'most watchable experience of the year'. She also called the film, 'a must watch'.

"Finally Kangna Ranaut - An actor par excellence. A league of her own Kangana is probably one of the few actors who not only gets into the skin of the character but takes the effort to physically transform herself with every role she plays. At no point do you feel this is not Jaya herself. Kangna has perfected every aspect of the era from the physical appearance, voice modulation, to feeling the humiliation that Jaya Lalitha felt and striking back. Kangna makes this film probably one of the most watchable experiences of the year. So happy my friend to know an actor like you. Thalaivii is a must watch!" she added.

Reacting to Ekta's post, Kangana commented on it writing, "Thank You Boss'.

For the unversed, 'Thalaivii' is directed by A.L. Vijay, based on the life journey of the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalithaa, also features Arvind Swami.

