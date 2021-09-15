Ajay Devgn recreates his iconic 'Phool Aur Kaante' split stunt for an ad but with a twist

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAY DEVGN Ajay Devgn

Every Bollywood enthusiast remembers Ajay Devgn entry in 'Phool Aur Kaante', his debut film which was released in 1991. The actor's entry scene became very popular where he appeared standing, balancing on two moving motorcycles. Now, the actor has recreated his iconic 'Phool Aur Kaante' split stunt for an ad but there's a twist to it. He used trucks instead of bikes on which he originally performed the stunt.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra posted the video on his Twitter and wrote: "30 years ago, in his debut Bollywood film, Phool Aur Kaante, @ajaydevgn performed his original master act, the split. And now, he does it again, this time for Mahindra. Watch this space for more..."

The actor also shared the video on his Instagram account.

Similar stunts have been repeated in a number of films such as 'Son of Sardaar' and 'De De Pyaar De'.

For the unversed, 'Phool Aur Kaante' also stars Madhoo, Aruna Irani, Jagdeep and Amrish Puri among others. This film was remade in Telugu as 'Varasudu'. The film is loosely based on the Malayalam film 'Parampara' directed by Sibi Malayil where superstar Mammootty plays a dual role.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Devgn, who was most recently seen in the feature "Bhuj: The Pride of India", has a packed slate with films like "Gangubai Kathiawadi", SS Rajamouli's "RRR", sports drama "Maidaan" and his directorial "Mayday".

He is also set to make his digital debut with the Disney+ Hotstar series "Rudra: The Edge of Darkness".

Apart from this, Devgn will soon be seen on the popular adventure show 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' with adventurer and survivalist Bear Grylls. According to the channel, the episode has been shot in Maldives. The show focuses on survival skills required when out in the wild without the comforts of technology or human habitat.

While the date of the episode's release hasn't been announced yet, it will premiere first on Discovery+ app.

-- with IANS inputs