Sambhavna Seth brutally trolled for vlogging Sidharth Shukla's death, actress defends herself

Sambhavna trolled for vlogging Sidharth's death, defends herself in latest tweets

While Sidharth Shukla's death has shaken his friends, fans and family, many celebrities have been slammed by social media users for making vlogs out of the actor's death and funeral. Kushal Tandon, Gauahar Khan, Vikas Gupta and others bashed the celebrities who gave interviews and made videos after they visited the late actor's house. While they did not name anyone, Bhojpuri sensation Sambhavna Seth was among the few who were brutally trolled for the same. Now, the actress has defended herself and said that she did not post any inside videos or photos in her vlog.

She tweeted, "We being celebs were concerned as fans too want to know about @itsSSR family and friends at his funeral. Same way @sidharth_shukla fans were also glued with tv sets to know what his family and friends are going through. They have all the right to know what is happening inside." She added, "& giving a general insight to his fans through media or social media is not a crime unless you are leaking inside video or pictures. Which i didn't. Those who are becoming over smart with their tweets were also scrolling their social media feeds to know what was happening there."

In another tweet, Sambhavna said that vlogging is her job and she captures her days for her channel in every scenario. She tweeted, "And those blaming me for making a vlog of it, first of all go and watch my full vlog keeping your jealousy aside. I didn't show even a single pic or video from there. Like your daily job is blaming. Mine is vlogging the same as acting/dancing."

"Because I find it better to capture my unfiltered feelings myself and post it on my youtube channel than paying paparazzis like others to follow me at gym, shopping malls and funerals. I am my own representer dear chaps & chicks. So chill," read another tweet.

On Monday, Sidharth Shukla's family released an official statement and requested privacy. The statement read, "Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth's journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn't end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve." Thanking the police, the statement continued, "A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti - The Shukla Family."

Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last. Mumbai's Cooper hospital had confirmed his death. According to one of the hospital officials, around 9:25 am, he was brought dead to the hospital on Thursday. The reason for his death was a heart attack.