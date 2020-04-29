Salman Khan works out while Jacqueline Fernandez clicks him 'chori chori chupke chupke' amid lockdown

Salman Khan works out while Jacqueline Fernandez cliks him 'chori chori chupke chupke' amid lockdown

For Bollywood actors, the quarantine schedule amid COVID-19 lockdown includes cooking, cleaning, watching shows and movies and not to forget working out. The last point is, however, the same for every star as they are trying to keep their bodies in shape at home considering the fact that the gyms have been closed till further notice. Sailing in the same boat is superstar Salman Khan who is currently at his Panvel farmhouse with his family and some friends. The actor has been every now and then keeping his fans updated about his routine as well as posting videos to aware fans about the pandemic. In the latest photo which the Bharat actor posted, he can be seen working out in his gym while his friend Jacqueline Fernandes clicks him in action.

An-all sweaty Salman shared the photo on Instagram where he was seen working out while Jacqueline was seen clicking him standing at the corner. Salman captioned the same as, "Jacky got caught taking a pic chori chori Chupke chupke... she took one more after that which she will post on her own! @jacquelinef143."

Jacqueline has been staying with him along with Ilulia Vantur who are every now and then enjoying various activities there. Talking about the same, Jacqueline told BT, "At the farm, I ride horses, swim, run and do yoga to keep myself fit. Being amidst nature has never felt so good. This lockdown has helped me devote more time to activities that I enjoy. This includes reading, too."

Previously, Salman shared a video in which he was seen feeding his horse and in the background one could hear Jacqueline giggle. Captioning the same, the actor wrote, "Breakfast with my love..."

He has recently released his single song Pyaar Karona which gives out a message for people to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Check it out here:

