Salman Khan recreates Maine Pyar Kiya scene on Easter Sunday and, it's apt now (Watch)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been spending his quarantine days with nephew at his Panvel Farmhouse. The actor is away from his family from enjoying with his favorite horse doing things he loves. After treating fans with his video of taking a ride, the actor has wished his fans on Easter Sunday with another interesting clip. Salman shared an old clip from his film Maine Pyar Kiya and advised his fans to be 'focused' at this time.

Salman shared the video saying, "If MPK releases now , happy Easter be focused n Stay strong." He shows a then and now scenario in which he urges fans to focus on social distancing during this time and sanitize. Check out the video here-

Salman Khan had revealed in a video earlier that he is stuck at his Panvel Farmhouse with nephew Nirvaan and has been in contact with his father Salim Khan over video calls. The actor has been taking all the precautionary measures to stay protected from the novel coronavirus and also encouraging his fans to do the same. On Shab-e-barat, the actor had requested his fans to stay indoors. Later, when fans obeyed, he took to his social media and thanked them. He wrote, "Wah! Thank u for listening n understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in. God bless n protect each n every 1.” Check out-

Earlier, Salman Khan had pledged to financially help 25,000 daily wage artistes of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), since their livelihood has been severely affected due to the coronavirus lockdown. The federation’s president, B.N Tiwari, revealed, "After we approached Salman Khan, he asked us to give him a count of the most affected workers from our association. We told him there were 25,000 such artistes. He decided to contribute to them. We will be sending him the list."

On the other hand, fans have been waiting to witness Salman's magic on the big screen with his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film was scheduled to hit the screens on May 22. However, it is most likely to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the shutdown on all television and film production work, the last leg of the filming is yet to be completed.

