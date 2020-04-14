Salman Khan set to debut on YouTube as Being Salman Khan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan to launch YouTube channel

There’s no doubting the fact that Salman Khan’s social media game is unique when compared to the rest of his contemporaries. Instead of posting artsy pictures, poetry for caption, Salman Khan tells it the way it is on his social media. His posts and captions have been witty and extremely funny since the start and have remained the same. Now, the Bharat star is all set to launch his own YouTube channel called Being Salman Khan.

Salman has often shared glimpses of his personal space through funny videos, and fans have always demanded more. Through the YouTube channel, Salman will share moments from his personal life for fans, which will only get his fans closer to him, a source was quoted as saying to IANS.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned to create awareness around the novel coronavirus. From urging people to stay at home to sharing videos, the actor is doing it all. On Sunday, he found a unique and fun way to engage with his fans and educate them about the virus by recreating a scene from Maine Pyar Kiya (1989).

Salman Khan shared a video which has an old clip from his film Maine Pyar Kiya. He recreated the scene, but with a twist. Along with the video, the actor wrote, "If MPK releases now , happy Easter be focused n Stay strong ."

Salman Khan is currently in self-quarantine with his family in his farmhouse in Panvel, near Mumbai

(With IANS Inputs)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage