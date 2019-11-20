Salman Khan lauds Tanhaji trailer, extends best wishes to Ajay Devgn for 100th film

Image Source : TWITTER Salman Khan lauds Tanhaji trailer, extends extends best wishes to Ajay Devgn for 100th film

As soon as Tanhaji trailer was released on Tuesday, several users took to Twitter to praise Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol's performance in the period drama. Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan were last seen together in the 2006 hit film Omkara. Now, superstar Salman Khan has extended his best wishes to Ajay Devgn for his 100th film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Taking to Twitter, Salman Khan shared Tanhaji trailer and wrote, "Tanhaji manaji.. Ajay vijay bhava vijay bhava vijay bhava @ajaydevgn".

Tanhaji manaji.. Ajay vijay bhava vijay bhava vijay bhava . . . @ajaydevgn https://t.co/QL1VdHBJ5Z — Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 20, 2019

Helmed by Om Raut, the movie also stars Padmavati Rao, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny and others in pivotal roles. This biographical film is set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2019.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in Dabangg 3 co-starring Sonakshi Sinha, Saee Manjrekar, Kichcha Sudeepa. After this, he will gear up for his Eid release, Radhe wherein he's said to be playing an undercover cop. Both the films are being directed by Prabhudeva.

