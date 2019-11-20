Wednesday, November 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Salman Khan lauds Tanhaji trailer, extends best wishes to Ajay Devgn for 100th film

Salman Khan lauds Tanhaji trailer, extends best wishes to Ajay Devgn for 100th film

Taking to Twitter, Salman Khan shared Tanhaji trailer and wrote, "Tanhaji manaji.. Ajay vijay bhava vijay bhava vijay bhava".

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 20, 2019 13:21 IST
Salman Khan lauds Tanhaji trailer, extends extends best
Image Source : TWITTER

Salman Khan lauds Tanhaji trailer, extends extends best wishes to Ajay Devgn for 100th film

As soon as Tanhaji trailer was released on Tuesday, several users took to Twitter to praise Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol's performance in the period drama. Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan were last seen together in the 2006 hit film Omkara. Now, superstar Salman Khan has extended his best wishes to Ajay Devgn for his 100th film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Taking to Twitter, Salman Khan shared Tanhaji trailer and wrote, "Tanhaji manaji.. Ajay vijay bhava vijay bhava vijay bhava @ajaydevgn".

Helmed by Om Raut, the movie also stars Padmavati Rao, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny and others in pivotal roles. This biographical film is set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2019.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in Dabangg 3 co-starring Sonakshi Sinha, Saee Manjrekar, Kichcha Sudeepa. After this, he will gear up for his Eid release, Radhe wherein he's said to be playing an undercover cop. Both the films are being directed by Prabhudeva.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKriti Kharbanda quits Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Chehre; Ankita Lokhande likely to replace Next StoryMardaani 2 director opens up on Kota controversy: No intention to tarnish reputation of the city  