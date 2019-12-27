Salman Khan cuts 54th birthday cake with nephew Ahil, father Salim Khan by his side. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan cuts 54th birthday cake with nephew Ahil, father Salim Khan by his side

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan rang into his 54th birthday with a grand party at brother Sohail Khan’s apartment last night. From his Dabangg costars Sonakshi Sinha, Kiccha Sudeep, Saiee Manjrekar to other Bollywood celebrities like Vidya Balan, Raveena Tandon, Daisy Shah, Sangeeta Bijlani and others attended the bash along with the actor’s family members. In the presence of his near and dear ones, the superstar cut his birthday cake. A video has gone viral on the internet in which everyone’s favorite Sallu Bhai can be seen holding nephew Ahil in one hand and cutting his birthday cake with another.

Fashion designer Ashley Rebello shared the inside video on Instagram in which Salman Khan is seen surrounded by his family members. His father Salim Khan is also standing by his side as he cuts the cake at midnight. There is no denying that Salman looks handsome in his blue t – shirt, chocolate brown jacket and ripped denims. Check out the video here-

Before diving into the celebrations with his family, Salman Khan also cut the cake with the media persons who were gathered outside Sohail Khan’s apartment. In the video, the actor is seen getting clicked with the paparazzi and obliging them by cutting the cake they brought for him. His bodygaurd Shera is also seen in the video holding the cake for the superstar. Check out-

Salman’s 54th birthday is extra special for him as his sister Arpita Khan Sharma is going to give him a very special gift. Reportedly, Arpita will deliver her second child today making it a time for double celebrations for the Khan family. She will undergo a C-section and deliver her second child today to make brother Salman’s birthday a memorable one.

On the other hand, Salman Khan has just delivered his 15th consecutive 100-crore film at the box office. His recent release Dabangg 3 has set the box office on fire with fans going crazy over his Chulbul Pandey character. Next, he is gearing up for his next movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. It is scheduled for an Eid 2020 release.

