Be it Prem or Amar, 10 iconic roles only Salman Khan would have nailed

Salman Khan and his 10 iconic characters

Salman Khan's stardom knows no bound. The superstar has a mass appeal and lately, the roles he has played reflect the same. If you think his characters are mostly about that Bhai wala swag, then let me happily correct you here. Salman has portrayed layered characters as well. The characters which have depth and where eyes speak more than action. Be it his chocolate boy characters Prem in the evergreen film Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! or blockbuster Saajan or goofy Prem Bhopali in cult classic Andaaz Apna Apna, Salman has never refrained in treating his fans with something new.

We all know that Salman's commercial prowess is unbeatable but here we are to talk about his best roles (say, best movies) that all Bhai fans binge-watch and make you say 'All Hail Bhaijaan!'

Maine Pyaar Kiya

Maine Pyaar Kiya was a musical blockbuster that gave us the lovable Prem. Salman Khan's one of the earliest films and first blockbuster was also Sooraj Barjatya's directorial debut. The two later went on to collaborate on several hit projects.

Khamoshi

Salman and Bhansali's first collaboration Khamoshi had Manisha Koirala as the female lead and brilliant Nana Patekar as her father. The film is about dreams, aspirations and relations. Salman as Raj inspires Annie played by Manisha and helps her realise her dream of singing. Life feels complete with a supportive partner and this film aptly portrays it.



Hum Aapke Hain Koun!

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! is one such film that is loved in every Indian household and has been an essential part of all 90s kids. The camaraderie between Prem and Nisha was magical. There was some sort of eye to eye conversation between them that made us believe that 'Yes, matches are made in heaven'. The two pass the test of time and all harsh situations that destiny put them into, only to make their love win.



Saajan

Directed by Lawrence D'Souza, Saajan was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1991. Salman plays the character Akash, who is flirtatious but undergoes a drastic after meeting Pooja. Akash is the one who sacrifices his feelings at the end as true love is all about how much you can give.



Andaz Apna Apna

This film has no haters. Andaz Apna Apna is deadly funny. The extraordinary jodi of Amar (Aamir Khan) and Prem portrayed by Salman make you ROFL every time they appear on the screen. No film has been able to reach the bar set by Andaaz Apna Apna.



Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

The ease with which Salman portrayed Sameer only leaves you in more awe of him (Hum Fan Ban Gaye Sanam!). This was his second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A love story that is still etched in our mind. When Sameer cried with ''Tadap Tadap Ke Iss Dil'' playing in the background, our hearts cried too.



Tere Naam

Well, Salman Khan's Bhai image gained prominence after Satish Kaushik's tragic drama. His character Radhe Mohan became 'god' for all one-sided lovers of the country and remember that 'Tere Naam haircut'. Salman aced the role of Radhe, a jobless rowdy, who falls for a girl but unfortunately ends up in mental asylum.



Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman as a fictional Indian spy Tiger in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2018 blockbuster oozes machoism, swag and romance in perfect proportion (Na Kam Na Zyada). Whether it is the fight sequence with a pack of wolfs or her romance with Katrina, Salman was at his best in Tiger Zinda Hai. It is one such characters that can make any girl weak at her knees.



Sultan

Salman plays a washed-up wrestler in Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial, wanting to win over his estranged wife, played by Anushka Sharma. It is not often that we get to see Salman in a true-blue romantic character. Sultan is one such film you shouldn't miss if you love Salman's romantic avatar.



Bajrangi Bhaijaan

One of the most successful films of Salman Khan's career is this Kabir Khan's cross-border unique love story. Salman, unlike his most of the onscreen characters, plays a righteous man, who shares a heartwarming relationship with a mute girl. One of his best perfomances? Undoubtedly, I would say.

Happy Salman Khan Day to all Bhai fans! Do not forget to tell us your pick out of the list.