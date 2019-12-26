Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan reveals he got his first ad while trying to impress a girl

Salman Khan has been entertaining his fans for over three decades now and his early days were the most happening. The actor landed in front of the camera when he shot for an advertisement of Cola brand directed by Kailash Surendranath. The ad filmmaker not only gave him his first break but also guided him in Bollywood in his initial days. Recently, the superstar graced Tara Sharma’s show and went candid about his childhood as well as the early days. He also recalled the anecdote about how he got his first-ever advertisement.

Salman Khan revealed, “I was swimming one day at the Sea Rock club and I saw this really beautiful, young lady walking past in a red sari. To impress her, I dived in the water and being such an idiot, I swam the whole length underwater. So when I came out on the other side, she was not there. Next day, I get a call from Far Productions, saying that they want me to do a cold drink commercial – it was Campa Cola, at that point of time. I was wondering, ‘How did this come about?’”

“I went to meet Kailash with my aunt. I said, ‘Okay, done. But who gave you my number?’ He said, ‘That girl that you were trying to impress is my girlfriend. She told me that this guy swims really well. We were supposed to shoot that in Maldives and they did want somebody who knew how to swim underwater. Me and Jackie’s (Shroff) wife Ayesha were the only two who could do those laps underwater. That’s how I faced the camera for the first time,” he added.

Watch Salman Khan’s first-ever advertisement here-

When asked about how he was as a child, Salman revealed that he was a difficult child to handle for his parents. He also said that since he was the closest to them, he was not easy to handle. On a related note, Salman Khan is currently the talk of the town with his latest release Dabangg 3. The film has earned Rs 118 crore in just 6 days at the box office.

