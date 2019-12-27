When Salman Khan on Aap Ki Adalat opened up about his marriage plans. Watch video

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Superstar Salman Khan will be celebrating his 54th birthday on December 27 this year. Known for his high voltage performances, Salman stepped into the world of films through the film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi in the year 1989. Be it his unique style or films, dialogues or fun banter, his fans are in awe of each and every detail of the actor. But one question that the nation has been asking him is about his marriage plans. The man who is breaking the box office numbers through his latest release Dabangg 3, during a conversation with India TV editor-in-chief and chairman Rajat Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat revealed the reason that has kept him away from the union.

Salman revealed that the court cases have hit a pause button on his marriage as he thinks it would be unfair to marry if he may go to jail one day. He said, "Once there was a time when I thought I will get married. But that did not happen. But now, there are Jodhpur and Mumbai cases. Hopefully, we will win both cases on merit, but if we don't, then do you think it will be fair that I am in jail leaving behind my wife and children? I will think about marriage only after the cases are over."

Salman is reportedly going to celebrate his birthday with great pomp and show at Sohail Khan's house instead of the annual celebration at Panvel Farmhouse. There is yet another reason for the actor to rejoice and it is his sister Arpita and her husband Aayush Sharma's decision to welcome their second baby on the superstar's birthday. In the morning, Arpita will be taken to Leelavati Hospital where she will welcome her newborn.

Check out our review of Dabangg 3 here. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Kiccha Sudip, and Saiee Manjrekar in crucial roles. Watch the trailer of the film here:

