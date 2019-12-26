Best Gift! Sister Arpita to deliver second child on Salman Khan's 54th birthday tomorrow

Salman Khan to get his best birthday gift.

The preparation of Salman Khan's 54th birthday celebration is in full swing. And, Dabangg Khan is excited for the best birthday gift of his life. Yes, you read that right! Salman's sister Arpita and her husband Aayush Sharma have decided to welcome their second baby on the superstar's birthday. Undoubtedly, it will be a double celebration for 'Khandaan' and especially Salman, who will now share his birthday with someone very special.

It doesn't mean that there won't be any get-together or party. A bash will hosted on the birthday eve at Sohail Khan's house instead of the annual celebration at Panvel Farmhouse. Bollywood celebrities are expected to mark their presence at the birthday party. In the morning, Arpita will be taken to Leelavati Hospital where she will welcome her newborn.

Arpita will have C-section as she wants her baby to share birthday with Salman.

Salman's recently released Dabangg 3 has crossed Rs 100 crore mark. The movie which released in four languages has minted Rs 119.55 crore so far. The movie directed by Prabhudeva also had Saiee Manjrekar, Sudeep Kichcha and Sonakshi Sinha in important roles.