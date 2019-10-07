Saina Nehwal sends best wishes to Parineeti Chopra for her biopic

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who has wrapped up the shoot of The Girl On The Train will now begin shooting for her next which happens to be a biopic on ace shuttler Saina Nehwal. For the same, the badminton player on Monday wished luck to the actress and shared a picture in which Parineeti is seen holding a shuttlecock.

Nehwal wrote alongside the picture on Twitter, "Looking forward to this journey together! My best wishes to the team."

Producer Bhushan Kumar shared that the film's shoot will commence on October 11. He tweeted: "All the very best Parineeti and the entire team as our project, #SainaNehwalBiopic starts shooting on 11th October."

In an earlier interview, Parineeti said that the film is her utmost priority. She said, "This project is absolutely perfect for me. Amole (Gupte, director) sir and his team are ensuring I have everything that I need. A great physio team and world-class players have been roped in to train and condition me. Everything how Saina plays, who she has played with and against, every match she has been in has been documented. It's important to imbibe all that information and present it on screen. I'm happy, but also very nervous."

Parineeti had replaced actress Shraddha Kapoor in the biopic, which is being directed by Amole Gupte.

-With IANS inputs

