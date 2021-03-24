Rohit Saraf tests positive for COVID-19: I am coping well, all things considered

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROHITSARAF Rohit Saraf tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Rohit Saraf on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation. The 24-year-old actor posted on Instagram that he has been under quarantine for the last four days. "Despite the precautions, I have tested COVID positive. The virus is right here, let us not forget! Let''s not slack even for a moment, please.

"I''ve been in isolation for the past four days with all the possible symptoms and that''s why, I request all of you to please not take this lightly," Saraf wrote. The actor, also known for the Netflix series "Mismatched", shared that he has been "coping well".

Saraf also wrote that his team, including those who met him in the past seven days, have isolated and got themselves tested.

Meanwhile, Covid cases in Bollywood are on a rise. Recently, several other Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranbir Kapoor and Satish Kaushik contracted the virus. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has tested positive for coronavirus, shared his spokesperson on Wednesday.

A statement by the actor's spokesperson read: "Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he's doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern."

On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426.