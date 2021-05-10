Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RITEISHDESHMUKH/GENELIADSOUZA Riteish Deshmukh, wife Genelia D'Souza get vaccinated against COVID-19

Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh on Monday became the latest celebrity to get vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 virus. Announcing the news Riteish shared an Instagram post along with the caption, "Get Vaccinated!!! Let's fight this monster together.... #vaccinationdone #vaccination." Along with it he also shared a photo of him getting the jab.

Genelia also shared a photo of her getting vaccinated on her Instagram handle along with the same caption, "Get Vaccinated!!! Let's fight this monster together.... #vaccinationdone #vaccination."

Have a look at their post here:

Not only this but Genelia even shared a post informing everyone to get vaccinated. Alongside, she wrote, "I feel ya !! Just yesterday when my kids came and hugged me for Mother’s Day, A thought passed through my mind of all those mums and kids who are Covid positive and couldn’t really celebrate it.. I don’t know what to say except I feel you, I have had Covid and so have my kids, hence I wanted you to know, that we are all in this together and god willing we will fight Corona and beat it soon..till then."

The star couple is the latest addition to be vaccinated after Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, among others. The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising.

In Bollywood also an array of celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Manish Malhotra among others got infected within a span of a few weeks.

India registered a total of 3,66,161 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative national tally of the infection went up to 2,26,62,575, the union health ministry informed on Sunday morning. As many as 3,754 people succumbed to the disease in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,46,116. At present, India has 37,45,237 active coronavirus cases.

-With ANI inputs