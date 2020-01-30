Riteish Deshmukh's son thinks Mahatma Gandhi wore spectacles due to watching TV. Actor shares video

Riteish Deshmukh shares adorable video of his sons

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's li'l boys-Riaan and Rahyl have been lately making netizens go 'aww' with their adorable namaste. The boys strike a namaste pose whenever paps capture them. On Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, Riteish sat for a chat with these munchkins. The actor enlightened them about Mahatma Gandhi.

Riteish posted a video of this chat on social media and left everyone gushing over the tiny tots. The caption read, “Riaan & Rahyl discussing #MahatmaGandhi ji with me. Gandhiji’s core values will be relevant across generations.”

Riaan & Rahyl discussing #MahatmaGandhi ji with me. Gandhiji’s core values will be relevant across generations. @geneliad pic.twitter.com/kUkIsNZNaE — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 30, 2020

In the short clip, Riaan, 5, is talking about Gandhi ji's spectacles. He says, ''Gandhi ji wearing specs because he looks next to the TV''. When Riteish asks if that was the reason Gandhi ji wore specs, he said, “Ya.”

Riteish asked Riaan what would he tell Gandhi ji when he meets him. “Gandhiji is in the sky so I can’t meet him,'' he replied.

''Gandhi ji is bigger than all of us. He is bigger than Baba and Aajoba,'' the little ones said and Riteish agreed.

As soon as Riteish shared the video, comments started pouring in. Fans couldn't get over the cuteness. ''The way they called BABA and AJOBA too cute,'' a user commented. ''Very cute...!!! It Feels nice by hearing words BABA, AND AJOBA....,'' commented another. ''So sweet.. proud of @Riteishd that u are teaching such a important thing which is a must in such a crucial time,'' a comment read.

Baba and Aajoba refer to grandfather and grandmother in Marathi. Riteish’s late father Vilasrao Deshmukh was the chief minister of Maharashtra and is survived by wife Vaishali Deshmukh.