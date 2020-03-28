Image Source : TWITTER Rishi Kapoor says govt should open liquor shops amid lockdown, gets trolled

At a time when citizens have been panic-hoarding grocery and food to last the lockdown period, Rishi Kapoor feels the government should allow liquor shops to function in the evenings to prevent black marketing. The veteran actor took to Twitter to express his views. He shared: "Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don't get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops,doctors,civilians etc... need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai."

Sympathising with drinkers, the actor shared that they might end up having depression due to frustration. He wrote in another tweet: "State governments desperately need the money from the excise. Frustration should not add up with depression. As it is pee to rahe hain legalize kar do no hypocrisy. My thoughts."

Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don’t get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops,doctors,civilians etc... need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai. ( cont. 2) — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 28, 2020

Netizens interpreted his tweets as a hint that the actor is probably running out of his own stock of alcohol. One user commented: "Direct bolona, liquor ka stock khatam ho gya hei. Kia idhar udhar ghumake baat karta hei."

Another user teased him saying: "Sir black me kaha sell ho raha hai. I think you know. Pls alert authorities @CMOMaharashtra."

Suggesting a reality check for the B-Towner, another user commented: "Think beyond it Rishi Ji. People don't have and are not getting even basic food to survive. Watch the TV to know the ground reality and to come out of your cucoon. What an immature suggestion. Absurd."

Another user suggested: "Sirji you should distribute your stock as a donation. Imagine if 100 people like you who have 100s of bottles contribute to nations cause, it'll create so many happy faces. Just keep 21 days stock with you."

Recently, after netizens enquired about his stock of alcohol for the lockdown period, Rishi Kapoor had tweeted: "Anyone cracking jokes about my country or on my lifestyle, will be deleted. Be aware and warned. This is a serious matter. Help us to tide over the situation."

However, after today's tweets by the actor, trolls are back in action once again!

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page