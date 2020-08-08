Image Source : FILE IMAGE Richa Chadha lauds volunteers who work for elderly amid pandemic

Actress Richa Chadha points out senior citizens need extra care and attention amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. She recently interacted with volunteers of foundations associated with the elderly through a virtual visit.

These volunteers have been serving senior citizens all through the pandemic by running errands, buying groceries, and getting medical assistance besides giving them emotional support over the phone. Richa boosted their morale and discussed ways of dealing with common issues associated with the elderly.

"It was very inspiring to speak to the volunteers. They manage to solve 90 per cent of all problems within the first 24 hours. Each volunteer is given a list of numbers of the elderly, who they have to speak with, and take care of. I was so pleased to see how these volunteers were doing their job to receive blessings from the elderly. It is heartening," Richa said.

On the film front, Richa recently shot for a sci-fi short film amid the pandemic. Titled "55kms/sec", the film is directed by Arati Kadav of "Cargo" fame.

"This was a challenging shoot as we had to do everything ourselves, from hair and makeup to recording sound but it was well worth the effort. I am happy that we were able to create something thought provoking and beautiful even in these grim times," said Richa.

