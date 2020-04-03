Friday, April 03, 2020
     
Richa Chadha blushes as Ali Fazal makes a poetic mush

Ali Fazal took to Instagram to share poetry that made girlfriend Richa Chadha go pink. Reportedly, the duo has postponed their wedding due to coronavirus which was supposed to take place in April.

New Delhi Published on: April 03, 2020 19:59 IST
At a time when the world is in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood actor Ali Fazal took time out to post a romantic post for his lady-love, actress Richa Chadha. Richa and Ali have decided to postpone their wedding, which was scheduled to take place in April due to COVID-19. Ali took to Instagram, where he shared a black-and-white video clip of Richa and wrote some mushy poetry as the caption.

"Mohabbat ke liye kuchh khaas dil makhsoos hote hain - yeh Woh ‘nagma' hai jo har saaz pe gaya nahi jaata.- M Dehelvi. (Maafi agar urdu thhodi hili duli hai... likhna seekh raha hoon)," he captioned the video.

Richa took to the comment section and wrote: "Aww baby. Blush.." She then again wrote: "Blush bhai kijiye."

Richa and Ali, who worked together in the "Fukrey" films, have been dating for over four years. In February, they had applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.

