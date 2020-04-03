Richa Chadha blushes as Ali Fazal makes a poetic mush

At a time when the world is in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood actor Ali Fazal took time out to post a romantic post for his lady-love, actress Richa Chadha. Richa and Ali have decided to postpone their wedding, which was scheduled to take place in April due to COVID-19. Ali took to Instagram, where he shared a black-and-white video clip of Richa and wrote some mushy poetry as the caption.

"Mohabbat ke liye kuchh khaas dil makhsoos hote hain - yeh Woh ‘nagma' hai jo har saaz pe gaya nahi jaata.- M Dehelvi. (Maafi agar urdu thhodi hili duli hai... likhna seekh raha hoon)," he captioned the video.

Richa took to the comment section and wrote: "Aww baby. Blush.." She then again wrote: "Blush bhai kijiye."

Richa and Ali, who worked together in the "Fukrey" films, have been dating for over four years. In February, they had applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.

