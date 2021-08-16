Rhea Kapoor shares FIRST wedding photo with Karan Boolani

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA KAPOOR Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani

Film producer Rhea Kapoor, daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, and sister of Sonam and Harshvardhan Kapoor, tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani. Making an official announcement, Rhea shared the first wedding picture with her husband Karan. Along with the photo, the filmmaker wrote a heartfelt note about her 12-year-old relationship.

"12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more," she captioned the photo.

Karan too posted a photo from their wedding festivity writing, "Yesterday we made it official to the world… but you and I have been ride or die for over a decade and for that i would like to thank four people who have given me a crazy amount of love, respect, encouragement and constant collaboration. First is a film producer, the second is a fashion stylist.. the third is the mother of my daughter lemon and the fourth is the finest cook to have performed miracles in a domestic kitchen..and their names are Rhea Kapoor. To the best decision I’ve ever made. Here's to us and everything that awaits us together."

Earlier, the newlyweds were seen coming out in a car quite late in the evening after their wedding. They were dressed simply and the wedding was said to have been a simple, "spiritual" affair. Unlike a Punjabi wedding, it was not preceded by nights devoted to the ‘mehndi' and ‘sangeet'. Rhea did not have ‘mehndi' on her hands, but she sported a striking engagement ring.

The Kapoors did not make any official announcement on this milestone event earlier. However, the activity outside their Juhu home on Saturday, especially the steady stream of arrivals of family and close friends, confirmed the social media chatter about the marriage.

The arrival of Sonam Kapoor, looking picture-perfect in a shimmering light-blue outfit, along with her shoe designer husband Anand Ahuja, looking natty in Jodhpurs, sent the paparazzi into a tizzy.

Others spotted entering the Juhu residence of the Kapoors included Rhea's grandmother Nirmal Kapoor, her uncles Boney and Sanjeev (who came with his wife Maheep, who was most recently seen in 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', and son Jahaan), and her aunt Reena Marwah with her husband Sandeep.

The bride's cousins were around in full force to up the glam quotient. They included a trimmer Arjun Kapoor (looking visibly different after his fitness regime with kickboxing champ Drew Neal ), Anshula, Shanaya and Khushi. Mohit Marwah, actor son of Reena and Sandeep Marwah, and fashion designers Masaba Gupta and Kunal Rawal also were seen coming in.

Rhea Kapoor is known for producing films such as 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding'. It's time now for 'Rhea Di Wedding'.

Rhea is the senior actor and his costume designer wife Sunita Kapoor's younger daughter. Karan Boolani has been working with Anil Kapoor's production house and most recently co-directed the Netflix series 'Selection Day' based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name.

