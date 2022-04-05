Rhea Chakraborty makes killer comeback to ramp, calls it 'new beginnings'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA_CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty makes killer comeback to ramp

Actress Rhea Chakraborty is running high on the verge to make a comeback to the glamour world with her optimistic approach and this time the actress nailed the ramp on a fashion show in her stunning outfit Recently the actress took to her social media and shared some beautiful captures in her black co-ord set - an off-shoulder top and skirt. She penned down the caption declaring she is ready to rule the glamour world once again.

Rhea wrote, ""To new beginnings. #rhenew

RHEA X BREATHE Thankyou @vikramphadnis for making me a part of your beautiful collection #breathe ..... And for bringing me back to the ramp after so long! #gratitude #newbeginnings #timesfashionweek

Thankyou @florianhurel for my hair and makeup"

Rhea has been seen sharing her work prominently on her social media with her fans and the viewers are also eagerly waiting for her comeback to the big screen. The actress was last seen in Rumy Jafry directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

Meanwhile, it was in 2020, when Rhea made headlines after she was accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family of abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charge sheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death.

The 29-year-old actress was arrested and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September 2020.