Image Source : TWITTER Reese Witherspoon's emotional message for Jennifer Aniston

Season one of "The Morning Show" concluded recently, and its actors are super emotional, especially Reese Witherspoon.

Celebrating the end of the series, Reese shared a throwback picture to their last day on the set in New York, praising co-star Jennifer Aniston, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"This was our very last day of shooting @themorningshow, There are not enough hugs, heart emojis or words to express how much I cherish working with @jenniferaniston. She is one of the hardest working people I know.' We're getting all emotional," she captioned the image.

Reese also thanked her whole team for their support and contribution.

"To all the writers, producers, camera operators, assistants, actors, set and costume designers.... THANK YOU! I am honored to work among women and men who feel equally passionate about story-telling and collaborated on all levels to bring this show to life. ?? To any survivors who related to the show on a deeper level - we see you and we stand with you. Thank you all for watching and supporting! Your comments, tweets, and conversations made this season so incredible! We will be back next year! Stay tuned," she added.