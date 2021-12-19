Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RAVEENATANDON Raveena Tandon shuts down Twitter user who trolled her for Himachali accent in Aranyak

Raveena Tandon is receiving immense love from the audiences for the recently launched 'Aranyak.' The thriller mystery series of an uncanny crime released worldwide on December 10, 2021, on Netflix. While many are appreciating the same owing to its strong narrative and impeccable story, a Twitter user recently slammed the actress for her 'Himachali' accent in the show. The person while tagging Raveena wrote, "#Arnayak gets a lot of things right other than @TandonRaveena and others trying to get the Himachali accent right! It is horrendous. Qualified to say this because of being half-Himachali and because I grew up there."

It caught the attention of the actress who responded to the same through a tweet reading, "Grew up in Sironha? Wow? I thought it was a fictional town." See the conversation here:

Meanwhile, directed by Vinay Waikul, 'Aranyak' stars Raveena Tandon as the police station head of a small town whose seeming idyllic and slow pace of life is disrupted by a horrific crime.

The makers are planning for a second season of the show and the hint of the same was given by producer Sidharth Roy Kapur. In a conversation with PTI, he said, "You can expect a season two and that’s something the team is working on very hard. With the love the show has received from the audience, we have a lot to live up to and we hope season two matches up to the first one. The characters of Kasturi Dogra and Angad will take forward things from here.

There will be Mahadev (Ashutosh Rana) as well. These three characters are the fulcrum of the show. The end of season one gave a hint to it. However, we can’t talk much about part two."

See the trailer of Aranyak here: