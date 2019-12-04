Raveena Tandon's latest Instagram post gives us major 90s nostalgia

Raveena Tandon shared covers of different magazines from the 90s

In the 90s, when the world was devoid of social media, magazines were a go-to for cine-goers for all the information and gossip. Raveena Tandon, who has been one of the top actresses of the era, featured in a number of cover stories of the magazines. The sparky actress took to Instagram to share a few of them.

The cover pictures featured Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sanjay Dutt, and Saif Ali Khan among others.

Raveena wrote, "#throwback90s covers then, the more the scandalous headlines the more they’d,sell. the age of yellow journalism."

In the last picture of the post, we see the leads of Andaz Apna Apna posing together for a magazine cover. Raveena recently revealed that the star cast of the legendary film wasn’t on talking terms. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress said, "It was fun as while we were shooting, none of us were speaking to each other. Sabke jhagade chal rahe the. Aamir and Salman weren’t talking to each other. Karisma and I weren’t talking and neither were Salman and Rajji (Rajkumar Santoshi). I don’t know how that film got made. But, it shows we are damn good actors."

On the work front, Raveena will next be seen in Kannada film KGF 2 which also features Sanjay Dutt. She was last seen judging the ninth season of celebrity couple dance show Nach Baliye.