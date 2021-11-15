Raqesh Bapat pens open letter for fans after Bigg Boss 15 exit, says 'our connection continues for life'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RAQESHBAPAT Raqesh Bapat pens open letter for fans after BB15 exit

Actor Raqesh Bapat, who was earlier seen in Bigg Boss OTT and was now winning hearts in Bigg Boss 15, has exited the reality show. Fans of the actor were left disappointed when he was taken out of the house due to health reasons. While everyone was expecting him to make a full recovery and return, host Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar announced that Raqesh will not be coming back. He was one of Bigg Boss OTT's Top 4 contestants and viewers were expecting him to spice up the game when he entered the BB15 house, but that will not be happening.

Raqesh is as disappointed with how things turned out, as are his fans. The actor penned an extremely emotional open letter letting his fans know that while he too had plans of entertaining them, his aggravating health issue got in the way. In his letter, Raqesh revealed, "Your love pulled me back into the Bigg Boss house and yet the stay was short lived because of health issues that cropped up. A health issue from 5 years ago has cropped up, unforeseen and painful. To all of you that have been asking, I’m much better and in recovery and as all of you have rightly said health comes first!"

He also expressed his regret on not being able to bid good bye in person to his BB15 housemates and viewers. "I never wanted to leave without a proper good bye but little did I know in that pain, that this would become my exit!"

However, Raqesh maintains that despite his rather short-lived stay in the BB house, his connection with his fans will continue for a 'life time'.

On the other hand, Raqesh's sudden exit left his girlfriend Shamita Shetty upset. Soon after Salman Khan revealed the actor's exit, she was seen telling her friend Neha Bhasin that she was disappointed in him. She said, "He shouldn't have come, as soon as the going gets tough, he runs away. At least stand and fight. I knew anyways he's leaving as something was off. He knew he was going, he knew it and he didn't tell me."

Her statements did not go down well with the fans who trolled her on social media. Netizens claimed that it was insensitive of Shamita to blame Raqesh for his exit when he witnessing health issues.