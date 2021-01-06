Ranveer Singh shares pic with 'Biwi No.1' Deepika Padukone

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh posts pic with 'Biwi No.1' Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh shared a romantic post of his wife-actress Deepika Padukone, whom he lovingly tagged as Biwi No. 1. Deepika Padukone turned a year older yesterday. On her 35th birthday today, her fans flooded the social media with heartfelt birthday notes and greeting for Diva. Now, Ranveer posted a picture on his Instagram handle, where he is seen hugging Deepika from behind and planting a kiss on her cheek.

"Biwi No.1 @deepikapadukone #happybirthday," Ranveer wrote as the caption.

Earlier, Ranveer wished Deepika on her special day. He addressed DP as his 'Gudiya' in the post. Sharing a cute childhood picture of Bajirao Mastani actress, Ranveer wrote "My jaan, my life, my gudiya Happy birthday!!! @deepikapadukone." The likes and comments shot up in a fraction of seconds after Ranveer posted the adorable dimpled photo of Deepika.

On the other hand, the diva thanked all her fans, followers and friends for showering love and blessings on her. Deepika Padukone, on her newly-pristine Instagram profile, shared a montage with the caption: "The journey has been nothing short of incredible...& for that I've got my family, friends and all of you to thank!"

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in 2018 in Italy. The couple reportedly started dating in 2012. Duo was co-stars in the films such as Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Ram-Leela. Now, again they will be seen together in the upcoming film '83 which stars Ranveer as cricket legend Kapil Dev and Deepika plays Kapil's wife Romi Dev. In addition, she is filming an untitled film by Shakun Batra which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She will also be seen in Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan.