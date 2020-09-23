Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEERSINGH Ranveer Singh pledges to work for deaf community in India on International Sign Language Day

On the occasion of International Sign Language Day on Wednesday, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in order to commemorate the occasion, released two sign language videos in a bid to raise more awareness in making Indian Sign Language (ISL) the 23rd official language of India. The 35-year-old actor pledged to constantly work with the deaf community in the country and also urged countrymen to join in.

As per ANI he said, "I want to elevate the experience of music for the deaf community. This is my pledge." "Our biggest dream today is to help secure a better future for the deaf community in India and we can only ask for this through our art. But to make this a reality, we need your support. I urge my fellow Indians to support this cause and fight for a brighter future for our deaf brothers and sisters," he added.

To promote this awareness in India, the 'Band Baaja Baaraat' actor has released 'Shwapon', a collaboration between SlowCheeta and Bengali folk artist Dipannita Acharya, and Mehfil-E-HipHop, sung by all four Inc Ink artists Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire, SlowCheeta and Devil The Rhymer. Ranveer has released these songs through Inc Ink, his independent record label which is a passion project of the superstar.

Inc Ink is a platform for brilliantly talented budding artists and it's Ranveer's dream to provide equal opportunity for all in the music space through his record label. The 'Gully Boy' actor said, "At Inc Ink, the engagement of music for 'ALL' is a priority. I forward parts of myself that go beyond being a performer here. The experience of music has shaped me as a person. Music has given me strength through struggles and given me the power to propel myself towards achievement. I am bound by love and gratitude to engage with the deaf community because I know what music has given me. It is when you don't take something for granted that you appreciate it more. It's a valuable life lesson that I have learned."

The United Nations (UN) declared that starting with 2018, September 23 every year would be officially celebrated as the International Day of Sign Languages all over the world. In 2019, Inc Ink pledged to align with the deaf community of India and released a song 'Vartalap' in ISL.

Ranveer also signed the petition to make ISL an official language and encouraged people and fans to sign the same petition which has now gathered more than 70,000 signatures.

