Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot row: Vidya Balan says 'hum logo ko bhi aankhen sekhne...'

Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot row: Vidya Balan on Thursday came out in support of the actor, who is at the centre of a controversy with his bare-bodied photographs, saying she could not understand why an FIR has been filed against the actor. The "Gully Boy" star is facing an FIR in Mumbai following a complaint from an NGO alleging that he had "hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs".

"What’s the problem? First time a man has done this. Let us also have some fun. (Kya problem hai? Pehli baar koi aadmi kar raha hai.Hum logo ko bhi aankhen sekh lene dijiye na),” Balan told reporters.

When asked further about a case being filed against Singh, Balan said if someone is offended by the photos, they should not look at them.

"Maybe they (people who filed FIR) don’t have much work to do hence they are wasting their time on these things. If you don’t like it then close the paper or throw it, do what you wish to. Why get into an FIR?" the 43-year-old actor said. ALSO READ: 'Ranveer Singh is a creative artist' Vaani Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra support him amid nude photoshoot

In the past few days, Singh’s actor friends, including Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor as well as many industry colleagues like Swara Bhasker, Pooja Bedi and Ram Gopal Varma, have supported the Bollywood star over the controversy.

On Thursday, a complaint was filed against the actor before a local court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur by a social activist.

Ranveer Singh's Instagram Post

Ranveer Singh recently broke the internet with his naked photoshoot. The actor posed clothless for Paper magazine as he paid tribute to Burt Reynolds. In one of the pictures, he can be seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynolds' famous photograph. In another, Ranveer sat and posed on the Turkish rug. ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh collaborating with prominent Hollywood star for an action series? Here's what we kno

For the unversed, the Mumbai Police have booked Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for obscenity and on other charges after his nude photos appeared in a New York-based magazine and later became viral on social media networks.

