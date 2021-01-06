Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ranveer Singh extends birthday greetings to real 83' star & legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, Ranveer Singh, who will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev in his upcoming film '83', shared a video montage on Twitter to pay tribute to the 1983 world-cup winning cricket captain.

Actor Ranveer Singh extended birthday greetings to legendary former cricketer Kapil Dev, who turned 62 on Wednesday. Singh, who will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev in his upcoming film '83', shared a video montage on Twitter to pay tribute to the 1983 world-cup winning cricket captain. The video had moments from the time when the former skipper interacted with the film '83' team and narrated the story of the victory at the 1983 world cup.

As the video ended, the text stated that '83,' a film that chronicles the journey of the Indian cricket team's victory in the 1983 world cup, is "coming soon." Terming Kapil Dev as a "Colossus of a Captain," the 35-year-old actor penned down a short birthday message for him.

"Colossus of a Captain! Gem of a person! Thank you Sir for embracing us and allowing us to tell your extraordinary story," he tweeted. "Here's wishing the OG @therealkapildev good health and joy on his special day! #ThisIs83 #HappyBirthdayKapilDev," his tweet further read.

While Singh portrays the role of Kapil Dev in '83,' his wife Deepika Padukone will be essaying the role of Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.