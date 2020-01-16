Rangoli Chandel hails 'Bharat Ki Beti' Zaira Wasim for her victory against her molester

Rangoli Chandel praises Zaira Wasim

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim's molester Vikas Sachdeva has been sent to three-years imprisonment as she was minor (17) when the case was registered. In a 2017 incident, the Mumbai businessman was recorded moving his foot up and down repeatedly on Zaira's neck onboard flight when she was half-asleep. He has been convicted under Section 8 of POCSO Act and Section 354 of IPC.

The Dangal actress shared the incident on her Instagram story and even broke down during Insta live. This enraged the nation, evoking intense reactions from politicians, women organisations and activists.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to applaud Zaira for her struggle to ensure that her molester is behind the bars. Calling her 'Bharat Ki Beti', Rangoli said that Zaira has 'fire in her'.

“Vry proud f Zaira who went through so much hassle to fight the case also the trauma f being subjected to teasing scrutiny & above all prejudices all victims face...bt hats off to her at such a tender age she hs lots f fire in her #Bharatkibeti #NewIndia,'' she tweeted.

Zaira was last seen in The Sky Is Pink directed by Shonali Bose. The actress announced to quit Bollywood even before the film release. Citing the reason behind her decision in a long Facebook post, Zaira mentioned that her profession “threatened” her relationship with her religion. Besides Dangal and The Sky Is Pink, the former actress was also seen in Secret Superstar.