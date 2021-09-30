Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHARTH 'Rang De Basanti' actor Siddharth back home after spine surgery, advised care for 'few months'

South star Siddharth on Thursday said he has returned to the country after undergoing a back surgery in London, adding he has been advised care for "a few months" by the doctors. The actor skipped the trailer launch of his upcoming Telugu film "Maha Samudram" last week. The film's director, Ajay Bhupathi, had earlier reportedly informed his fans that the "Rang De Basanti" star was in London for a minor surgery.

Taking to Instagram, the actor also revealed that he went to London to undergo spine surgery. According to his post, he sustained an injury to his spine while filming a stunt sequence.

Sharing the photo, Siddharth wrote, "Thank you for all the wishes and love. I'm nursing a back injury from a stunt sequence.

Have been advised care for a few months. Big thanks to all my doctors and physios for their attentive care. Thank heavens I have a pretty strong spine," he wrote.

Take a look:

The 42-year-old actor wrote he was excited for the theatrical release of "Maha Samudram". The romantic drama is scheduled to be released on October 14.

"For now I'm all set to enjoy a lovely film we've worked very hard on in cinemas with my audience. Glorious reason to celebrate. See you all soon. I'm so touched by all of your kindness. All my heart," he wrote.

Siddharth is making his comeback in Tollywood with Maha Samudram after a gap of nine years. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi of RX 100 fame, Maha Samudram features Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel in lead roles. Maha Samudram is slated to release on October 14 in theatres.

(PTI)