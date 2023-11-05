Randeep Hooda is all set to marry THIS actress in November | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Actor Randeep Hooda

Wedding season is here. After Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, Randeep Hooda is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Lin Laishram. Yes, you read that right. The actor, who remained tight-lipped about his relationship, will embark on this new journey this month.

According to a report by Bombay Times, Hooda will marry his girlfriend in an intimate wedding. The ceremony will be attended by their close friends and family and will not take place in Mumbai. Reports also said the couple will make their relationship official after the wedding.

Randeep Hooda's love story with Lin Laishram

For those who have been asleep for decades, Randeep Hooda has been dating Lin Laishram for years now. The couple first hinted at their relationship in Diwali last year. Sharing a photo with Laishram, Hooda wrote, "Love and light to all around the world." In the picture, the couple was seen all smiles as they posed for the camera. While Hooda sported a white kurta-pajama, Laishram draped a pastel-coloured saree.

The actor If reports are to be believed, the Monsoon Wedding actor was also in a relationship with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, The couple began dating in 2004 and parted their ways in 2006. In an interview, he had addressed his breakup and said the breakup was the best thing.

Randeep Hooda was last seen in Sergeant. He will next appear with Ileana D'Cruz in Unfair & Lovely. Besides, he also has Swatantra Veer Savarkar and Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chusva lined up in his kitty. On the other hand, Lin Laishram hails from Manipur. The actor has worked in several big films, including Om Shanti Om, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Rangoon, Mary Kom, and others. She last played Kareena Kapoor's friend from the cafe in Jaane Jaan. The Netflix film also stars Jaideep Alhawat and Vijay Varma.

