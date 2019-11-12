Tuesday, November 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Randeep Hooda gearing up to take on the 'most wanted bhai' and how

Randeep Hooda gearing up to take on the 'most wanted bhai' and how

Randeep Hooda and Salman Khan, who will share screen space in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have earlier worked in Sultan and Kick.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 12, 2019 6:57 IST
Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda will play the antagonist in Most Wanted Bhai

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is reuniting with Salman with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and hence, the Highway star doesn't want to leave any stones unturned to take on the 'most wanted bhai'. Randeep is sweating it out at the gym and he took to social media to share a glimpse of his hard work. In a video, in which the actor is dressed in red T-shirt and black shorts, he is seen doing leg press with 640 pounds of weight. 

Sharing the video, Randeep wrote a tongue-in-cheek caption, saying he wants to take on his co-star Salman.

"640 pounds leg press .. Training to take on the most wanted bhai Salman Khan..Aap kitna press kar rhe ho brother... Giving it my best, this is my #mondaymotivation," Randeep captioned the video.

Salman is returning to his cop avatar with Radhe. The film marks his return with director Prabhudheva after their 2009 blockbuster Wanted, which saw him play an undercover cop. Prabhudheva has also directed Salman in Dabangg 3, which is scheduled to release on December 20. The superstar is reprising his iconic character of Inspector Chulbul Pandey in the movie along with Sonakshi Sinha who plays Rajjo, his wife.

Radhe is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid next year. The film also features Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff, with whom Salman has earlier worked in 2019 release Bharat.

(With IANS inputs)

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAyushmann Khurrana starrer 'Andhadhun' to release in Japan on November 15