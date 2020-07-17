Ranbir Kapoor’s lookalike from Kashmir Junaid Shah dies due to cardiac arrest

Image Source : TWITTER/RANBIR KAPOOR Junaid Shah was a 28-year-old model who had reportedly enrolled at Anupam Kher’s acting school in Mumbai.

Junaid Shah became an overnight sensation in 2014 after late actor Rishi Kapoor discovered one of his pictures and shared it on social media. Junaid, a model from Kashmir, shared an uncanny resemblance to actor Ranbir Kapoor. On Friday, Junaid was all over the internet again but because of the news of his sudden demise due to cardiac arrest.

According to a report published in India Today, Junaid was a resident of Ellahi Bagh in Srinagar, Kashmir.

Pakistan journalist Yusuf Jameel confirmed Junaid's death in a tweet, saying: “Our old neighbor Nissar Ahmed Shah’s son Junaid passed away due to massive cardiac arrest overnight. People say he was a lookalike of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. I say he was a big hope, strength & salvation of his ailing father and his mother & that of whole Kashmir. Magfirah!"

Our old neighbor Nissar Ahmed Shah's son Junaid passed away due to massive cardiac arrest overnight. People say he was a lookalike of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.I say he was a big hope, strength & salvation of his ailing father and his mother & that of whole Kashmir. Magfirah! pic.twitter.com/uVVH3UGtnJ — YusufJameelیوسف جمیل (@jameelyusuf) July 17, 2020

Jameel added that Junaid was a 28-year-old model who had reportedly enrolled at Anupam Kher’s acting school in Mumbai. “I’m told 28-year-old Junaid Shah and his parents had about a month back returned home from Mumbai where he would do modelling and was also reportedly enrolled in @AnupamPKher ‘s school of acting. He had no history of heart ailment,' he tweeted.

I'm told 28-year-old Junaid Shah and his parents had about a month back returned home from Mumbai where he would do modelling and was also reportedly enrolled in @AnupamPKher 's school of acting. He had no history of heart ailment. — YusufJameelیوسف جمیل (@jameelyusuf) July 17, 2020

In 2015, late actor and father of Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor had tweeted a picture of Junaid, saying: “OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double.”

OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double pic.twitter.com/iqF7uNyyIi — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 16, 2015

