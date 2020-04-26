Image Source : TWITTER When Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil played Lakshaman in Bollywood film starring Jeetendra

Actors Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhlia's Ramayan made a comeback on television after a huge demand from the viewers during the nationwide lockdown. Not just the show received immense love once again, the actors came in the limelight as well and made fans nostalgic by sharing interesting stories from the golden days of Ramayan. While fans already know many things about the life of Arun Govil, who played Ram in Ramanand Sagar's show, but not many know that he played the role of Lakshaman in a Bollywood film alongside superstar Jeetendra.

Arun Govil became a household name when he appeared in Ramayan as Ram. People used to worship him and keep his photo from the show in their temple. Interestingly. in the film Luv Kush, Arun Govil played the role of Lakshman while Jeetendra played Lord Ram. The film also starred actress Jaya Prada who played the role of Sitya. The film was directed by V Madhusudan Rao. While Govil played the powerful character of Lakshaman, de did not receive much attention as the story focussed on the time after vanvaas. The actor did not have much screen space in the film as well.

Interesting Trivia - Arun Govil who played Shri Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s #Ramayan , played the character of Laxman in 1997 film Lav-kush. Jeetendra ji was Ram in the film. 😊 pic.twitter.com/taTVrtnwQw — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 18, 2020

Recently, while opening up about her career, Arun Govil revealed that after completing Ramayan, his acting career ended. He said, "After Ramayana I worked in many serials. But my Ram image was so dominant in the minds of people that I could never come out of that character. I used to get films before Ramayana but could not find any good projects later."

Union I&B minister @PrakashJavdekar:



Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting the re-telecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow (Saturday, March 28) on @DDNational



- One episode in the morning 9 am to 10 am

- Another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm pic.twitter.com/LKdHIdXVce — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 27, 2020

Before the lockdown, Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. While talking to Kapil, Arun Govil revealed that a lot of renowned magazines approached him and other actors to do sensuous photoshoots. Arun said, "While we were shooting for Ramayan, a lot of renowned magazines approached me and the other cast members to do sensuous photoshoots for them. They were so desperate that they were ready to pay hefty amounts of money for it. But none of us accepted their offers and we believed that our audiences' look up to and rest their faith in us. We could never take the chance of breaking their trust for money."

Witness the story and efforts behind the book on the life of Ramanand Sagar has been penned and watch #TheKapilSharmaShow tonight at 9:30 PM. #ArunGovil #DeepikaChikhalia #SunilLahri @swm_info pic.twitter.com/urhE5ezKCL — sonytv (@SonyTV) March 7, 2020

In Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, while Arun Govil played Lord Ram, Lakshaman's role was played by actor Sunil Lahri.

