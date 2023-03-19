Ram Charan gets grand welcome from Prabhudeva as he returns on the sets of RC15 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAMCHARAN Ram Charan gets grand welcome from Prabhudeva

SS. Rajamouli’s RRR has made the whole country proud after winning the coveted Oscar for Naatu Naatu in the best original song category at the 95th Academy Awards. After the big win, RRR star Ram Charan flew to Hyderabad to resume shooting for his upcoming film, RC15. As he returned to the sets of the film, the actor got a grand welcome from dancing legend Prabhudeva.

On Sunday, Ram Charan took to his Instagram account and shared a video. In the video, Prabhudeva is seen dancing to Naatu Naatu, along with 400 dancers on the sets of RC15. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "Can’t thank you all enough for such a warm welcome. Our Grand master @prabhudevaofficial sir thank you for the sweet surprise Feels great to be back at shoot #RC15 (sic)."

Upasana Kamineni, Ram Charan's wife, who graced the 95th Academy Awards with him, also shared the fascinating video and appreciated Prabhudeva and the team. Sharing the video on Instagram Stories, she said: "Mr. C is back at shoot! What a warm welcome from the RC15 team, Prabhudeva ji, and the 400 super-talented dancers on set."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UPASANAKAMINENIKONIDELAUpasana Kamineni Konidela's Instagram story

Meanwhile, Ram Charan reached Delhi earlier in the day on Friday to a grand welcome by his fans at the airport. A sea of fans carried banners, and posters with his name and photos on them to welcome the actor back to his country after his film RRR's track Naatu Naatu won Best Original song at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The actor was all smiles and kept folding his hands and waving as he exit the airport and made his way to his car. His wife Upasana was also papped along with him. The actor made sure to greet his fans through the sunroof of his car.

