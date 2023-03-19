DJ Azex aka Akshay Kumar found hanging at home, family accuses his girlfriend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DJAZEX DJ Azex aka Akshay Kumar found hanging at home

Popular DJ Azex, also known as the 'smiling DJ,' was found dead on Saturday at his Bhubaneswar home. According to reports, the body was discovered mysteriously, and the police began an investigation into his unexpected demise. According to early accounts, it's unclear what exactly led to the tragic event. Azex's untimely demise has shocked his fans.

According to reports, DJ Azex was found dead at his home following a thunderstorm. His body was reportedly taken to Capital Hospital for a post-mortem. Kharavel Nagar police have launched an investigation into the incident.

A family member of Azex told Odisha TV, "There was a power cut during a thunderstorm yesterday and Azex was inside his room. When we went to call him at around 10 pm, we found his door closed. Later, we found his body hanging after we broke open the door."

"At around 10:30 pm yesterday, I got information about the incident and soon family members took him to a private hospital. A girl with whom Akshay was in a relationship and one of her friends are behind this," another family member told the news portal.

While a probe is ongoing, the family has claimed that Azex's death may have been linked to his girlfriend. Going by the media reports, the man's girlfriend allegedly tortured him emotionally over some photos and videos and demanded money from him. The decedent's family has called for a thorough investigation. They also urged that a probe of his phone be conducted.

Meanwhile, fans paid tribute to the smiling artist in the comments section of his social media posts after the heartbreaking news of his death surfaced. They left touching messages under his posts. One user wrote, "Gone too soon, you will be missed forever." Another user wrote,"Please come back star." A third user wrote, "Rest in peace DJ."

