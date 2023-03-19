Jr NTR & Janhvi Kapoor starrer NTR 30 to go on floors on THIS date; Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JRNTR, JANHVIKAPOOR Jr NTR & Janhvi Kapoor starrer NTR 30 to go on floors soon

Jr NTR is currently gearing up for his next action-entertainer, NTR 30. Helmed by Koratala Siva, it also stars Janhvi Kapoor, marking her Telugu debut. The film features him in a never-before-seen avatar and fans have been eagerly anticipating to know about the development of the film. Now, the makers have unveiled the launch date with a new poster.

On Saturday, the makers announced that it will be launched on March 23 with a muhurtam puja. The announcement read, "Storm alert #NTR30 Muhurtam on March 23rd @tarak9999 #JanhviKapoor #KoratalaSiva @NANDAMURIKALYAN @anirudhofficial @RathnaveluDop @sreekar_prasad @sabucyril @YuvasudhaArts."

The RRR star is all set to begin work on the actioner and the film is produced under the banner of NTR Arts.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor expressed her excitement on sharing screen with Jr NTR in the upcoming actioner. The actress told India Today, "Literally counting down the days. I message the director (Koratala Siva) every day. Working with Jr NTR has been a dream. I recently re-watched RRR. The magnitude of charisma that he has. To be able to share screen space with him will be one of the biggest joys of my life."

She added, "I manifested it. I prayed every day for it. In every interview, I used to say that I want to work with NTR sir. This film might be the first time this (approach) worked for me. I do believe that what you put in the universe is what you attract. I have learnt to be always positive and do your work. That is the moral of the story."

Meanwhile, Jr NTR was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR alongside Ram Charan. The film broke several records and went on to become a blockbuster. Recently, RRR bagged an Oscar for the song Naatu Naatu in the best original song category.

